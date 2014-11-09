Match ends, Braintree Town 0, Chesterfield 6.
Braintree Town 0-6 Chesterfield
League One Chesterfield easily made their way through to the second round of the FA Cup as they thrashed Conference Premier side Braintree.
The Spireites took the lead when Eoin Doyle tapped in Sam Clucas's deflected shot before Jay O'Shea curled home.
Clucas bundled in a third from Tendayi Darikwa's through ball and Gary Roberts powered a fourth from distance.
Remy Clerima put the ball in his own net to gift the visitors a fifth before Doyle bagged a second from long range.
Line-ups
Braintree
- 1Hamann
- 23Peters
- 21SowunmiSubstituted forClerimaat 62'minutes
- 6Massey
- 3Habergham
- 26Mulley
- 4Isaac
- 8Davis
- 2BrundleSubstituted forStruttonat 45'minutes
- 15Akinola
- 9MarksSubstituted forCoxat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Paine
- 7Walker
- 10Strutton
- 11Sparkes
- 18Cox
- 20Clerima
- 29Pentney
Chesterfield
- 1Lee
- 2Darikwa
- 23EvattBooked at 44mins
- 16Raglan
- 3JonesSubstituted forHumphreysat 78'minutes
- 5Morsy
- 8Ryan
- 10O'SheaSubstituted forGardnerat 78'minutes
- 12Clucas
- 11RobertsSubstituted forBocoat 78'minutes
- 17Doyle
Substitutes
- 7Gardner
- 15Humphreys
- 18Boco
- 24Banks
- 28Ariyibi
- 31Wright
- Referee:
- Brendan Malone
- Attendance:
- 1,206
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Braintree Town 0, Chesterfield 6.
Goal!
Goal! Braintree Town 0, Chesterfield 6. Eoin Doyle (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dan Gardner with a through ball.
Foul by Romuald Boco (Chesterfield).
Chez Isaac (Braintree Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Chesterfield).
Simeon Akinola (Braintree Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jordan Cox (Braintree Town) because of an injury.
Delay in match Ian Evatt (Chesterfield) because of an injury.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Alan Massey.
Offside, Braintree Town. James Mulley tries a through ball, but Jordan Cox is caught offside.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Alan Massey.
Attempt blocked. Sam Clucas (Chesterfield) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Dan Gardner with a cross.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Ryan Peters.
Offside, Chesterfield. Eoin Doyle tries a through ball, but Sam Clucas is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. James Mulley (Braintree Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Romuald Boco replaces Gary Roberts.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Dan Gardner replaces Jay O'Shea.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Ritchie Humphreys replaces Daniel Jones.
Jay O'Shea (Chesterfield) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Gary Roberts.
Attempt saved. Jordan Cox (Braintree Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie Strutton with a headed pass.
Corner, Braintree Town. Conceded by Daniel Jones.
Attempt blocked. Simeon Akinola (Braintree Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chez Isaac.
Attempt saved. Simeon Akinola (Braintree Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Mulley.
Goal!
Own Goal by Remy Clerima, Braintree Town. Braintree Town 0, Chesterfield 5.
Attempt missed. Jordan Cox (Braintree Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ryan Peters with a cross.
Attempt saved. Simeon Akinola (Braintree Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Chez Isaac.
Attempt missed. Sam Clucas (Chesterfield) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tendayi Darikwa with a cross.
Jimmy Ryan (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlie Strutton (Braintree Town).
Attempt missed. Sam Clucas (Chesterfield) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Jones with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jimmy Ryan (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jay O'Shea following a corner.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Sam Habergham.
Foul by Daniel Jones (Chesterfield).
James Mulley (Braintree Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Braintree Town. Remy Clerima replaces Omar Sowunmi because of an injury.
Tendayi Darikwa (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Cox (Braintree Town).
Offside, Chesterfield. Gary Roberts tries a through ball, but Jay O'Shea is caught offside.