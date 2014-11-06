Rhoys Wiggins: Charlton defender suffers broken foot

Wiggins has been a mainstay of Charlton's defence this year

Charlton full-back Rhoys Wiggins is expected to be out of action for at least six weeks after fracturing a bone in his right foot.

Wiggins sustained the injury in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Leeds, leaving the pitch after 82 minutes.

The 27-year-old has undergone a scan and has consulted a specialist to work on his recovery.

Wiggins, who joined Charlton from Bournemouth in 2011, has missed only one league game this season.

He has made 122 appearances for the Addicks, scoring one goal.