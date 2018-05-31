Blyth Spartans face Altrincham in the FA Cup first round on Sunday and both sides know a thing or two about pulling off shock wins.

Spartans have beaten, amongst others, Bournemouth in 2008, while Altrincham have knocked out 16 league clubs, a record for a side who have never been in the Football League themselves.

BBC Sport's Patrick Gearey looks back at the giant-killings each side has under their belt and previews the match.

Warrington Town will try to perform a giant-killing against Exeter City on Friday. Coverage of the game is live on BBC Two from 19:30 GMT, HD, online and mobile, with live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sport extra, the BBC Sport app and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.