Cliftonville boss Breslin wins manager of month award

Tommy Breslin's team sits two points clear of north Belfast rivals Crusaders

Cliftonville boss Tommy Breslin has been named the BT Sport Manager of the Month for October.

The Premiership champions won all four of their league games in the month to go top of the table while the Reds also reached the League Cup quarter-finals.

"We had a tough start to the season but I knew there was no reason to panic and thankfully things turned for us last month," said Breslin.

"We know there is a long way to go but we are happy to be sitting top."

He added: "However, that means we have to keep improving to make sure we stay there.

"I want to thank my players and everyone who works so hard behind the scenes at Cliftonville. Every award I win is recognition for them too."

Cliftonville's impressive month included league victories over Crusaders, Portadown and Linfield.