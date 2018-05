From the section

Wrexham can field Leicester City loan signing James Pearson in Sunday's FA Cup first round tie against Woking at the Racecourse.

The 21-year-old son of Foxes boss Nigel Pearson joined Wrexham on 28 October.

Leicester accepted Wrexham's request for the player to be available for the cup.

Pearson, who spent a spell at Carlisle last season, began his youth career at Rotherham before joining Leicester in 2012.