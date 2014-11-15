Doncaster Rovers 0-1 Sheffield United

Jamie Murphy's long-range strike earned 10-man Sheffield United all three points against local rivals Doncaster.

Jose Baxter and Michael Doyle both went close in the first half for the Blades.

The game burst into life when United defender Paddy McCarthy was sent off for fouling James Coppinger, but Mark Howard produced a brilliant save to deny Harry Forrester from the spot.

Minutes later Murphy unleashed a stunning shot and the 10 men battled hard to take all three points home.