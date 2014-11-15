Plymouth Argyle 3-0 Portsmouth

Plymouth Argyle striker Reuben Reid has scored four goals in the club's last three league games

Plymouth consolidated their position in the League Two play-off places with a comfortable home win over Portsmouth.

The hosts were ahead on six minutes after Pompey defender Nicky Shorey tripped Lewis Alessandra in the box and Reuben Reid smashed home the penalty.

Alessandra's finish and Reid's edge-of-the-area effort, his 11th goal this season, made it 3-0 at the break.

Pompey had possession but struggled to create any clear-cut chances, and still have no away league win since August.

It could have been worse for the visitors as both Lee Cox and Deane Smalley were denied by the woodwork for Argyle - now seven games unbeaten in the league - in the second half.

Portsmouth manager Andy Awford told BBC Radio Solent:

"When you concede a soft penalty early on, you give yourself a mountain to climb, especially at a place like Plymouth. After the penalty, we didn't defend well enough and credit to Plymouth, they punished us.

"Our home form is promotion form and our away form is relegation form, it's very disappointing. Our last away performance at Shrewsbury was solid and we deserved something out of the game but today we didn't.

"Second half, we didn't go under, we stuck at it and worked hard but we have to do better on the road without a shadow of a doubt."