Match ends, Aldershot Town 1, Nuneaton Town 0.
Aldershot Town 1-0 Nuneaton Town
-
- From the section Football
Dan Holman's goal gave Aldershot their first home league win since October at the expense of Nuneaton, who remain in the Conference drop zone.
The game was marred by injuries to Boro's Onome Sodje and Dane Griffiths as both needed to be taken to hospital.
Holman broke the deadlock when he headed home Sam Hatton's cross.
Nuneaton pressed for an equaliser and Theo Streete's shot was blocked while Aldershot's Dan Fitchett was denied by some last-ditch defending.
After the game, Nuneaton said on Twitter that Sodje and Griffiths had both been released from hospital and would be observed overnight.
Aldershot Town boss Andy Scott told BBC Surrey:
"A fantastic three points, it wasn't pretty but it was never going to be.
"You look at the side we had right at the end, you've people running on empty and playing in different position. We knew it was going to be a tough game especially after the exertions of the week with Portsmouth and Kidderminster.
"The effort was fantastic to keep a clean sheet and we had seven or eight sat in the stands. You know we want it to be nice and pretty and sometimes we've got to grind out results and it was just one of those games.
"We want to make sure we followed up Wednesday's with a win here and it gets us closer to the top half and we are chasing that."
Line-ups
Aldershot
- 1Smith
- 7Hatton
- 2Oastler
- 5Wilson
- 6Barker
- 16Forbes
- 21OyelekeSubstituted forFitchettat 60'minutes
- 17DialloSubstituted forDerryat 77'minutes
- 9WilliamsSubstituted forN'Guessanat 85'minutes
- 23HolmanBooked at 50mins
- 22McCollin
Substitutes
- 10Fitchett
- 13Thomas
- 18N'Guessan
- 19Derry
- 24Welch
Nuneaton
- 19Wren
- 11Streete
- 4Cowan
- 5Dean
- 3Franklin
- 17Smith
- 7Armson
- 18BrownSubstituted forStarostaat 71'minutes
- 6Walker
- 14Gash
- 28SodjeSubstituted forGriffithsat 20'minutesSubstituted forQuinnat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Starosta
- 16Griffiths
- 21Quinn
- 29Charles
- 32Richards
- Referee:
- David Rock
- Attendance:
- 1,658
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aldershot Town 1, Nuneaton Town 0.
Foul by Dan Fitchett (Aldershot Town).
Gareth Dean (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, Nuneaton Town.
Foul by Chris Barker (Aldershot Town).
Michael Gash (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Dan Fitchett (Aldershot Town).
Ryan Quinn (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Offside, Nuneaton Town. Ryan Smith tries a through ball, but Ryan Smith is caught offside.
Foul by Joseph N'Guessan (Aldershot Town).
Gareth Dean (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Dan Fitchett (Aldershot Town) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Hatton with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Joseph N'Guessan replaces Brett Williams.
Foul by Gareth Dean (Nuneaton Town).
Dan Fitchett (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Offside, Nuneaton Town. James Armson tries a through ball, but James Armson is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Tom Derry replaces Nabi Diallo.
Corner, Aldershot Town.
Attempt blocked. Dan Fitchett (Aldershot Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Offside, Aldershot Town. Dan Holman tries a through ball, but Dan Holman is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Nuneaton Town. Ben Starosta replaces Anton Brown.
Offside, Aldershot Town. Brett Williams tries a through ball, but Brett Williams is caught offside.
Corner, Aldershot Town.
Foul by Adam Walker (Nuneaton Town).
Brett Williams (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, Aldershot Town.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Dan Fitchett replaces Manny Oyeleke.
Offside, Nuneaton Town. Ryan Smith tries a through ball, but Ryan Smith is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 1, Nuneaton Town 0. Dan Holman (Aldershot Town) header from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Hatton with a cross.
Booking
Dan Holman (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Dan Holman (Aldershot Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Second Half
Second Half begins Aldershot Town 0, Nuneaton Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Aldershot Town 0, Nuneaton Town 0.
Corner, Aldershot Town.
Foul by Ryan Smith (Nuneaton Town).
Andre McCollin (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Theo Streete (Nuneaton Town).
Chris Barker (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Nabi Diallo (Aldershot Town).