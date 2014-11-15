Aldershot Town 1-0 Nuneaton Town

Dan Holman's goal gave Aldershot their first home league win since October at the expense of Nuneaton, who remain in the Conference drop zone.

The game was marred by injuries to Boro's Onome Sodje and Dane Griffiths as both needed to be taken to hospital.

Holman broke the deadlock when he headed home Sam Hatton's cross.

Nuneaton pressed for an equaliser and Theo Streete's shot was blocked while Aldershot's Dan Fitchett was denied by some last-ditch defending.

After the game, Nuneaton said on Twitter that Sodje and Griffiths had both been released from hospital and would be observed overnight.

Aldershot Town boss Andy Scott told BBC Surrey:

"A fantastic three points, it wasn't pretty but it was never going to be.

"You look at the side we had right at the end, you've people running on empty and playing in different position. We knew it was going to be a tough game especially after the exertions of the week with Portsmouth and Kidderminster.

"The effort was fantastic to keep a clean sheet and we had seven or eight sat in the stands. You know we want it to be nice and pretty and sometimes we've got to grind out results and it was just one of those games.

"We want to make sure we followed up Wednesday's with a win here and it gets us closer to the top half and we are chasing that."