Torquay United 3-3 Forest Green Rovers

Forest Green Rovers fought back from 3-1 down with 15 minutes left to earn a draw in a thrilling game against fellow Conference play-off chasers Torquay.

Ryan Bowman put the Gulls ahead with a looping header and Toby Ajala's close-range finish doubled the advantage.

Kurtis Guthrie replied with a precise header only for Ajala's strike to make it 3-1 after good work by Aaron Downes.

But a stunning James Norwood free-kick gave the visitors hope and Guthrie poked home the equaliser.

Both sides had chances to take all three points in a frantic finale but neither team could make the most of them.

Forest Green manager Ady Pennock told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"We've given teams 2-0, 3-0 leads and that just can't happen. It's nice that we're scoring goals but we're just conceding a little bit (too often) now.

"(Kurtis Guthrie) has come in full-time, he's getting stronger and I thought he was a very good handful today.

"That's four points we've taken off Torquay this year, so I'm very pleased."