Torquay United 3-3 Forest Green Rovers
Forest Green Rovers fought back from 3-1 down with 15 minutes left to earn a draw in a thrilling game against fellow Conference play-off chasers Torquay.
Ryan Bowman put the Gulls ahead with a looping header and Toby Ajala's close-range finish doubled the advantage.
Kurtis Guthrie replied with a precise header only for Ajala's strike to make it 3-1 after good work by Aaron Downes.
But a stunning James Norwood free-kick gave the visitors hope and Guthrie poked home the equaliser.
Both sides had chances to take all three points in a frantic finale but neither team could make the most of them.
Forest Green manager Ady Pennock told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:
"We've given teams 2-0, 3-0 leads and that just can't happen. It's nice that we're scoring goals but we're just conceding a little bit (too often) now.
"(Kurtis Guthrie) has come in full-time, he's getting stronger and I thought he was a very good handful today.
"That's four points we've taken off Torquay this year, so I'm very pleased."
Line-ups
Torquay
- 1Rice
- 29BerryBooked at 37mins
- 4Downes
- 5Pearce
- 3Cruise
- 10Ajala
- 8Young
- 16Richards
- 11CameronSubstituted forThompsonat 77'minutes
- 9BowmanSubstituted forOfori-Acheampongat 53'minutes
- 7BriscoeSubstituted forYeomanat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Yeoman
- 15Thompson
- 23Seabright
- 24Ofori-Acheampong
- 30Odofin
Forest Green
- 1Russell
- 6BennettBooked at 73mins
- 26Coles
- 15OshodiBooked at 44mins
- 10Kelly
- 7Norwood
- 12Kamdjo
- 19Sinclair
- 18FrearSubstituted forJolleyat 66'minutes
- 11Hughes
- 17Guthrie
Substitutes
- 2Pipe
- 5Oliver
- 20Parkin
- 21White
- 28Jolley
- Referee:
- Nick Kinseley
- Attendance:
- 2,117
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Torquay United 3, Forest Green Rovers 3.
Attempt missed. Toby Ajala (Torquay United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Luke Young (Torquay United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Foul by Clovis Kamdjo (Forest Green Rovers).
Krystian Pearce (Torquay United) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Kurtis Guthrie (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Ashley Yeoman replaces Louis Briscoe.
Attempt missed. Aaron Downes (Torquay United) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Young.
Corner, Torquay United.
Attempt missed. Kurtis Guthrie (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Torquay United 3, Forest Green Rovers 3. Kurtis Guthrie (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lee Hughes with a cross.
Attempt saved. Christian Jolley (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Niall Thompson replaces Courtney Cameron.
Attempt missed. Luke Young (Torquay United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Torquay United 3, Forest Green Rovers 2. James Norwood (Forest Green Rovers) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Foul by Krystian Pearce (Torquay United).
Kurtis Guthrie (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Booking
Dale Bennett (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dale Bennett (Forest Green Rovers).
Toby Ajala (Torquay United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Louis Briscoe (Torquay United).
Eddie Oshodi (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Foul by Louis Briscoe (Torquay United).
Eddie Oshodi (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Foul by Luke Young (Torquay United).
Rob Sinclair (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Christian Jolley replaces Elliott Frear.
Goal!
Goal! Torquay United 3, Forest Green Rovers 1. Toby Ajala (Torquay United) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Downes with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Aaron Downes (Torquay United) header from the centre of the box is saved. Assisted by Luke Young.
Corner, Torquay United.
Attempt blocked. Louis Briscoe (Torquay United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toby Ajala with a cross.
Attempt missed. Courtney Cameron (Torquay United) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Torquay United.
Attempt saved. Luke Young (Torquay United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Courtney Cameron (Torquay United).
Elliott Frear (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Luke Young (Torquay United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Thomas Cruise (Torquay United).
James Norwood (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.