Irish Premiership: Ballymena Utd 0-2 Coleraine

Coleraine beat Ballymena United 2-0 in the Irish Premiership

Neil McCafferty and Ruairi Harkin were on target as Coleraine made it seven wins from nine league matches by beating derby rivals Ballymena United.

Matthew Tipton missed a glorious chance before McCafferty scored with a free-kick which bounced in front of Dwayne Nelson into the net after four minutes.

Harkin drilled home a fine angled shot into the bottom corner from 25 yards to make it 2-0 seven minutes later.

The win moves Coleraine above Glentoran into sixth place in the league table.

The home side threatened early on but Allan Jenkins's shot was well saved by Michael Doherty and when the ball fell to Tipton he blazed over the bar from six yards.

McCafferty soon made his former club pay for their profligacy, with the help of a blunder by goalkeeper Nelson, who was unable to collect the midfielder's free-kick after it floated over the wall.

Harkin's strike ultimately condemned the Sky Blues to defeat and left them with just one win from 10 league outings.

Before half-time, home defender Kyle McVey was stretchered off and taken to hospital with a suspected broken ankle.

The second half was a dull affair with Ballymena's only chance falling to David Cushley, who blazed over from 16 yards.