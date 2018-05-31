Last season's FA Cup semi-finalists Sheffield United are held to a goalless draw by League One rivals Crewe Alexandra in the first round.

Ryan Flynn went close for the Blades in the first half but his effort was cleared off the line by Adam Dugdale.

Jamie Murphy thought that he had put the visitors ahead after drilling home but he was judged to be offside.

Crewe then almost sealed their place in round two when substitute James Jones forced Mark Howard into a smart save.