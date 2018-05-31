BBC Sport - FA Cup: Basingstoke 1-1 Telford highlights

Highlights: Basingstoke 1-1 Telford

Chris Flood earns Conference South leaders Basingstoke Town an FA Cup first-round replay against Conference side AFC Telford United.

Town started well but Rod McDonald put the Bucks, who prop up their division, ahead with a deflected free-kick.

Shaun McAuley should have levelled before Flood headed in Louie Soares' corner early in the second half.

Commentary from BBC Radio Shropshire.

Highlights: Basingstoke 1-1 Telford

Top Stories