Highlights: Basingstoke 1-1 Telford
- From the section FA Cup
Chris Flood earns Conference South leaders Basingstoke Town an FA Cup first-round replay against Conference side AFC Telford United.
Town started well but Rod McDonald put the Bucks, who prop up their division, ahead with a deflected free-kick.
Shaun McAuley should have levelled before Flood headed in Louie Soares' corner early in the second half.
Commentary from BBC Radio Shropshire.