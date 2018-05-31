BBC Sport - FA Cup: Yeovil 1-0 Crawley highlights
- From the section Football
Yeovil book their place in the FA Cup second round draw as an early goal from on-loan Manchester City striker Jordy Hiwula sees off Crawley at Huish Park.
The home side went close inside two minutes when Sam Foley cut in from the left to curl a right-footed shot onto the post.
But, just five minutes later, Hiwula shrugged off a hesitant Joe Walsh to roll home his first senior goal.
Izale McLeod's second-half header over the bar was as close as Crawley came to levelling the all-League One clash.