BBC Sport - FA Cup: Yeovil 1-0 Crawley highlights

Highlights: Yeovil 1-0 Crawley

Yeovil book their place in the FA Cup second round draw as an early goal from on-loan Manchester City striker Jordy Hiwula sees off Crawley at Huish Park.

The home side went close inside two minutes when Sam Foley cut in from the left to curl a right-footed shot onto the post.

But, just five minutes later, Hiwula shrugged off a hesitant Joe Walsh to roll home his first senior goal.

Izale McLeod's second-half header over the bar was as close as Crawley came to levelling the all-League One clash.

