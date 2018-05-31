BBC Sport - FA Cup: Barnet 1-3 Wycombe Wanderers highlights

Highlights: Barnet 1-3 Wycombe Wanderers

  • From the section FA Cup

League Two pacesetters Wycombe overcome Barnet, who finish the FA Cup first-round tie at The Hive with nine men.

John Akinde rounded keeper Matt Ingram to put the Conference leaders ahead.

Ingram made a series of saves before Paul Hayes levelled from the spot after Andy Yiadom fouled Matt McClure.

Sam Togwell was shown a red card for a tackle on Matt Bloomfield, and Aaron Pierre's header and a Sam Wood tap-in sealed victory for Wycombe before Yiadom was also sent off.

Yiadom, who escaped punishment after conceding the first-half penalty, was shown Barnet's second straight red card for his challenge on Josh Scowan.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Barnet 1-3 Wycombe Wanderers

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Zidane announces he is leaving Real Madrid

Video

World Cup countdown: Luiz's thunderbolt free-kick - 2014

Video

Meet England hockey's 'baby-faced assassin'

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Lampard 'understands' Derby expectations

Video

Tennis star struggles with Yorkshire accent

  • From the section News
Audio

Yorkshire tennis reporter: 'I make a conscious effort to speak slowly and deliberately!"

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

How Muslim women are being empowered through sport

Top Stories