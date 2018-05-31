BBC Sport - FA Cup: Gillingham 1-2 Bristol City highlights

Highlights: Gillingham 1-2 Bristol City

Bristol City beat Gillingham 2-1 in an all-League One clash to progress into the FA Cup second round.

Greg Cunningham's header opened the scoring for the visitors and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas doubled the lead with a superb 25-yard effort.

Danny Kedwell converted a late penalty for Gillingham after Aden Flint was penalised for handball in the area, but it was not enough for the home side.

