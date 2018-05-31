Walsall top scorer Tom Bradshaw grabs two goals against former club Shrewsbury Town as the Midlands sides play out a first round draw.

Bradshaw found the bottom right corner to cancel out defender Mark Ellis's early first-half opener, before James Collins put Shrewsbury back in front.

But Bradshaw levelled again to rescue Dean Smith's Saddlers on 90 minutes to take the tie to a replay.

Commentary from BBC Radio Shropshire.