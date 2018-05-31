BBC Sport - FA Cup: Southend United 1-2 Chester highlights

Highlights: Southend 1-2 Chester

Ben Heneghan and Craig Mahon grab the goals at Roots Hall as Conference side Chester produce the FA Cup first-round shock of the day by beating Phil Brown's Southend United.

Heneghan's early near-post header from Peter Winn's free-kick made it 1-0. Southend equalised when Barry Corr's penalty found the bottom corner after John Rooney had fouled John White.

But winger Mahon won it on 51 minutes when he cut in off the right flank to fire home from the edge of the area.

Commentary from BBC Radio Essex.

Top Stories