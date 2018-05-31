Luton Town scored twice in the final 13 minutes to finally break the resistance of fellow League Two side Newport in a thrilling FA Cup first-round tie.

The Hatters led at the break through Luke Guttridge's stunning 30-yard shot before Yan Klulowski volleyed an equaliser, but Paul Benson bundled the ball over the line to put Luton back in front.

Aaron O'Connor nodded Newport level again, but substitute Ricky Miller's shot made it 3-2 and Jake Howells sealed victory with a fine low shot.