BBC Sport - FA Cup: Luton Town 4-2 Newport County highlights

Highlights: Luton Town 4-2 Newport

Luton Town scored twice in the final 13 minutes to finally break the resistance of fellow League Two side Newport in a thrilling FA Cup first-round tie.

The Hatters led at the break through Luke Guttridge's stunning 30-yard shot before Yan Klulowski volleyed an equaliser, but Paul Benson bundled the ball over the line to put Luton back in front.

Aaron O'Connor nodded Newport level again, but substitute Ricky Miller's shot made it 3-2 and Jake Howells sealed victory with a fine low shot.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Luton Town 4-2 Newport

Video

World Cup countdown: Luiz's thunderbolt free-kick - 2014

Video

Tennis star struggles with Yorkshire accent

  • From the section News
Video

Meet England hockey's 'baby-faced assassin'

  • From the section Hockey
Video

'We can take off our hijabs and be free'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Alex Goode is the king of fancy dress'

Video

Northern Ireland draw 0-0 in Panama friendly

Video

NI coped well with conditions - manager O'Neill

Top Stories