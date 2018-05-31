Dartford reach the second round of the FA Cup for the first time in 30 years after beating Bromley in a seven-goal thriller at the Fortress Stadium.

Louis Dennis put Bromley ahead after a minute before Danny Harris levelled for the away side.

The visitors took the lead twice as Ryan Hayes and Elliot Bradbrook scored but the Ravens levelled first through Moses Ademola and then Danny Waldren.

Tom Bradbrook's header nine minutes from time secured victory for the Conference side.