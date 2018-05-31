BBC Sport - FA Cup: Barnsley 5-0 Burton highlights
Highlights: Barnsley 5-0 Burton
- From the section Football
Sam Winnall grabs a hat-trick as Barnsley thump Burton Albion 5-0 to book their place in the FA Cup second round.
League Two side Burton went close through Shane Cansdell-Sherriff and Robbie Weir early on, but Winnall poked the League One team ahead and then made it 2-0 with a well-struck shot.
Midfielder Conor Hourihane fired home before Winnall completed his treble and substitute Devante Cole, son of former England striker Andrew, hit the fifth.