League Two side Northampton Town share an FA Cup first round goalless draw with League One high-fliers Rochdale at Sixfields.

Dale may be the happier of the two sides to book a Spotland replay after playing most of the tie with 10 men, after former Cobblers striker Ian Henderson received a straight red card in the 16th minute for kicking out at Ben Tozer.

Despite being a man short Dale went close through Matt Lund and Matt Done.