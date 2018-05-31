BBC Sport - FA Cup: Northampton 0-0 Rochdale highlights

Highlights: Northampton 0-0 Rochdale

League Two side Northampton Town share an FA Cup first round goalless draw with League One high-fliers Rochdale at Sixfields.

Dale may be the happier of the two sides to book a Spotland replay after playing most of the tie with 10 men, after former Cobblers striker Ian Henderson received a straight red card in the 16th minute for kicking out at Ben Tozer.

Despite being a man short Dale went close through Matt Lund and Matt Done.

Top Stories