Kwesi Appiah's goal gives Cambridge United a shock victory against 10-man League One side Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup first round.

Following an uneventful first half, the match sparked into life when Cod Army substitute Jamie Proctor was dismissed for raising his hands at Richard Tait just 11 minutes after being brought on.

With 10 minutes left, Robbie Simpson led a breakaway for the League Two U's, and Appiah was on hand to coolly slot home his sixth goal of the season.