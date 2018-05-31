BBC Sport - FA Cup: Cambridge 1-0 Fleetwood highlights

Highlights: Cambridge 1-0 Fleetwood

Kwesi Appiah's goal gives Cambridge United a shock victory against 10-man League One side Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup first round.

Following an uneventful first half, the match sparked into life when Cod Army substitute Jamie Proctor was dismissed for raising his hands at Richard Tait just 11 minutes after being brought on.

With 10 minutes left, Robbie Simpson led a breakaway for the League Two U's, and Appiah was on hand to coolly slot home his sixth goal of the season.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Cambridge 1-0 Fleetwood

Video

Watch: Klopp joins fans' defiant song after final defeat

Video

England have got to be smarter - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Karius's errors & that Bale goal - how the internet reacted

Video

Van Dijk & Lovren reflect on 'heartbreaking' defeat

Video

I need to be playing every week - Bale

Video

Liverpool wanted everything & got minus something - Klopp

Video

'No barriers to stop you' - deaf referee aims to inspire

Top Stories