Byron Harrison scores a hat-trick as League Two Cheltenham thrash 10-man Swindon in the FA Cup first round.

Harrison scored first for the hosts before away captain Nathan Thompson was sent off for tripping Tony Gornell. Gornell then added a second from close range before Harrison struck number three. A 20-yard shot by Matt Richards put the hosts 4-0 up before Harrison sealed it after poor Swindon defending.

It was the third season running that Swindon have lost to lower-league opposition in the first round after twice being knocked out by Conference side Macclesfield Town.

Commentary from BBC Radio Gloucestershire.