BBC Sport - FA Cup: Cheltenham 5-0 Swindon highlights

Highlights: Cheltenham 5-0 Swindon

Byron Harrison scores a hat-trick as League Two Cheltenham thrash 10-man Swindon in the FA Cup first round.

Harrison scored first for the hosts before away captain Nathan Thompson was sent off for tripping Tony Gornell. Gornell then added a second from close range before Harrison struck number three. A 20-yard shot by Matt Richards put the hosts 4-0 up before Harrison sealed it after poor Swindon defending.

It was the third season running that Swindon have lost to lower-league opposition in the first round after twice being knocked out by Conference side Macclesfield Town.

Commentary from BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Cheltenham 5-0 Swindon

Video

Watch: Klopp joins fans' defiant song after final defeat

Video

England have got to be smarter - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Karius's errors & that Bale goal - how the internet reacted

Video

Van Dijk & Lovren reflect on 'heartbreaking' defeat

Video

I need to be playing every week - Bale

Video

Liverpool wanted everything & got minus something - Klopp

Video

'No barriers to stop you' - deaf referee aims to inspire

Top Stories