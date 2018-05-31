Stefan Payne's first-half strike puts Conference strugglers Dover into the second round of the FA Cup with a shock win over League Two side Morecambe.

Former Fulham youngster Payne put Athletic in front when his low shot in first-half stoppage time trickled in.

Sean Francis cleared Alex Kenyon's header off the line to preserve the lead before Tom Murphy's near-post volley almost made it 2-0.

Dover held on to consign Morecambe to a fifth first-round exit in six seasons.