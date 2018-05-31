BBC Sport - Saturday's best FA Cup goals

Saturday's best FA Cup goals

Watch a selection of the best goals from Saturday's FA Cup first round matches.

Teenager James Roberts marked his first start for Oxford with two goals, including a curled effort from outside the box.

A 20-yard shot by Matt Richards was the pick of Cheltenham's five goals against Swindon, while Mike Jones' curling 20-yard free-kick secured a 1-0 win for Oldham against Leyton Orient.

Which of Saturday's FA Cup goals do you think was best?

Available to UK users only.

