BBC Sport - FA Cup: FC Halifax 1-2 Bradford highlights

Highlights: FC Halifax 1-2 Bradford

Bradford City come back from a goal down to beat West Yorkshire rivals Halifax Town 2-1 in the first round of the FA Cup.

Lois Maynard gave Halifax a dream start as he put the Shaymen ahead after just two minutes.

The visitors were much improved after the break with Jon Stead and Filipe Morais getting the goals that took the Bantams into the second round.

Top Stories