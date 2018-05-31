Gateshead's Rob Ramshaw hits a hat-trick as Norton United's FA Cup journey is brought to an abrupt end, exiting at home to the Conference side.

The Potteries side, in the first round proper for the first time, were a goal down inside 11 minutes when Alex Rodman fired in the opener from close range.

Striker Ramshaw then struck twice in four minutes just before the break, completing his treble late on.