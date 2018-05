Stoke manager Mark Hughes says his side's 2-1 win away against Tottenham caps off a "satisfying day" for the Potters.

Goals from Bojan and Jon Walters put the visitors two ahead before Nacer Chadli's second-half volley for Spurs set-up a tense finish.

The victory was Stoke's first away win since August and moves them up to ninth in the table.