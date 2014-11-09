Juventus 7-0 Parma

Carlos Tevez, Fernando Llorente and Alvaro Morata all scored twice as Juventus destroyed Parma to tighten their grip on top spot in Serie A.

Llorente provided neat finishes either side of Stephan Lichtsteiner's pile-driver in the first half.

Tevez thrilled the home crowd with a superb individual run and finish before slotting in his second.

Substitute Morata twice punished relegation-threatened Parma, rounding off the scoring with a crisp volley.

By that point, Parma's players looked utterly broken, outclassed by their rampant hosts as they suffered their fourth defeat in a row at Juventus Stadium.

Tevez's brace took the former Manchester United and Manchester City striker to eight league goals, drawing him level with Napoli's Jose Callejon at the top of the Serie A scoring charts.

The victory moved Juve - title winners in the past three seasons - six points clear of Roma, who host Torino on Sunday at 19:45 GMT.