Match ends, Juventus 7, Parma 0.
Juventus 7-0 Parma
-
Carlos Tevez, Fernando Llorente and Alvaro Morata all scored twice as Juventus destroyed Parma to tighten their grip on top spot in Serie A.
Llorente provided neat finishes either side of Stephan Lichtsteiner's pile-driver in the first half.
Tevez thrilled the home crowd with a superb individual run and finish before slotting in his second.
Substitute Morata twice punished relegation-threatened Parma, rounding off the scoring with a crisp volley.
By that point, Parma's players looked utterly broken, outclassed by their rampant hosts as they suffered their fourth defeat in a row at Juventus Stadium.
Tevez's brace took the former Manchester United and Manchester City striker to eight league goals, drawing him level with Napoli's Jose Callejon at the top of the Serie A scoring charts.
The victory moved Juve - title winners in the past three seasons - six points clear of Roma, who host Torino on Sunday at 19:45 GMT.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 20Padoin
- 8MarchisioSubstituted forMattielloat 82'minutes
- 2Orestes Caldeira
- 6Pogba
- 37Pereyra
- 10TévezSubstituted forComanat 60'minutes
- 14LlorenteSubstituted forMorataat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Ogbonna
- 7Pepe
- 9Morata
- 11Coman
- 12Giovinco
- 30Storari
- 34Rubinho
- 38Mattiello
Parma
- 83Mirante
- 15Costa
- 6Lucarelli
- 19Da Silva Dal Belo
- 33Rispoli
- 30AcquahBooked at 73mins
- 21Lodi
- 8MauriSubstituted forMarigaat 54'minutes
- 11De CeglieSubstituted forGobbiat 45'minutes
- 5Ghezzal
- 99CassanoSubstituted forBelfodilat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Teodósio Mendes
- 9Pozzi
- 10Belfodil
- 13Ristovski
- 14Galloppa
- 17Palladino
- 18Gobbi
- 22Iacobucci
- 27Santacroce
- 31Mariga
- 70Vieira de Souza
- 92Coric
- Referee:
- Carmine Russo
- Attendance:
- 38,816
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 7, Parma 0.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 7, Parma 0. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Stephan Lichtsteiner with a cross.
Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (Juventus) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.
Federico Mattiello (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Abdelkader Ghezzal (Parma).
Simone Padoin (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abdelkader Ghezzal (Parma).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Federico Mattiello replaces Claudio Marchisio.
Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Massimo Gobbi (Parma).
Offside, Parma. McDonald Mariga tries a through ball, but Ishak Belfodil is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 6, Parma 0. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a through ball.
Kingsley Coman (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrea Rispoli (Parma).
Offside, Parma. McDonald Mariga tries a through ball, but Andrea Rispoli is caught offside.
Offside, Juventus. Claudio Marchisio tries a through ball, but Simone Padoin is caught offside.
Booking
Afriyie Acquah (Parma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kingsley Coman (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Afriyie Acquah (Parma).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Álvaro Morata replaces Fernando Llorente.
Attempt missed. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Simone Padoin with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Felipe.
Offside, Juventus. Giorgio Chiellini tries a through ball, but Kingsley Coman is caught offside.
Claudio Marchisio (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Massimo Gobbi (Parma).
Substitution
Substitution, Parma. Ishak Belfodil replaces Antonio Cassano.
Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Kingsley Coman (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by McDonald Mariga (Parma).
Attempt missed. Rômulo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Kingsley Coman replaces Carlos Tévez.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 5, Parma 0. Carlos Tévez (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Claudio Marchisio.
Offside, Juventus. Roberto Pereyra tries a through ball, but Fernando Llorente is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Parma. McDonald Mariga replaces José Mauri.
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Felipe (Parma).
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 4, Parma 0. Carlos Tévez (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Simone Padoin.
Attempt missed. Abdelkader Ghezzal (Parma) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Antonio Cassano.