David Moyes: Real Sociedad suits new boss, says Howard Kendall

David Moyes is a good fit for Real Sociedad because the former Everton boss can achieve results on a tight budget, according to Howard Kendall.

Moyes was named manager of the La Liga strugglers on Monday, seven months after his sacking by Manchester United.

"Real Sociedad are not looking to win the league, they are looking to survive and then improve," Kendall, who managed Sociedad's Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao in the 1980s, told BBC Sport.

"That is what David did at Everton."

Sociedad, who finished fourth and seventh in the last two seasons, sacked coach Jagoba Arrasate last week, but climbed out of the relegation zone with a 2-1 victory over defending champions Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Kendall believes Moyes will be inheriting a similar situation to the one he found at Everton when he took over in 2002.

"He is not going to Real Madrid, Barca or Atletico Madrid, he is going to a club which is a really tremendous club, but is not having the best of times," added Kendall, who finished fourth and seventh in his two full seasons in Bilbao.

"At Everton, David didn't have the vast amounts of money that other clubs have got over here, but he did a tremendous job there over a length of time, and I think at Sociedad it will be very similar.

"If he can stabilise the club, as he did at Everton, then I think he'll enjoy it."

Real Sociedad's British connection Moyes is the fourth British manager to take charge of Real Sociedad Former Tottenham defender Harry Lowe managed the club from 1930-35 Ex-Liverpool striker John Toshack had three spells as boss between 1985 and 2002 Current Wales boss Chris Coleman was in charge from July 2007 to January 2008

Moyes, who began his managerial career at Preston, saved the Toffees from relegation in his first season, guided them into the Champions League in 2005 and oversaw eight successive top-eight finishes before leaving to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson at United.

But he was sacked with the side in seventh place with four games of the 2013-14 season to go, and Ferguson wrote in October that Moyes "hadn't realised just how big" United were as a club.

Kendall, who managed Everton to league titles in 1985 and 1987 before heading to northern Spain, urged Moyes to immerse himself in the Basque culture and learn the language as quickly as possible.

"I lived with a Basque family and I think that was the quickest way of trying to communicate," said Kendall.

"Without speaking perfect Spanish or perfect Basque, you need to communicate with the players and the quicker you pick it up the better."

According to Kendall, the passion for football of fans in the Basque region means any success Moyes brings to the club will never be forgotten.

"I went back to Bilbao a matter of months ago and the reception I got was incredible," he added.

"I didn't win anything, but they were in the relegation area, similar to where Real Sociedad are now, and we got into the Uefa Cup after the first season.

"There was a dramatic improvement and I don't think they forget that."