Northern Premier League Blyth Spartans pull off an FA Cup first round shock as they confidently beat Conference Premier side Altrincham.

Blyth took the lead on four minutes when Shaun Densmore brought down Robbie Dale who converted from the spot.

They went two up after the break when Dan Maguire cleverly linked up with Matthew Wade to coolly slot home.

Kyle Perry's lob put Altrincham back in it but goals from Dale and Maguire put comfortably put Blyth through.