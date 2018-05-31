Worcester City's striker Sean Geddes strikes twice as the non-leaguers pull off a shock FA Cup first round win against 1987 winners Coventry City.

The game turned just before half-time when Coventry reserve keeper Lee Burge was sent off after an altercation with Worcester striker Daniel Nti.

Geddes fired the penalty, then added a second after the break.

Reda Johnson, who missed a first-half penalty, pulled one back nine minutes from time, but Conference North side Worcester - 64 places below the Sky Blues in the English football pyramid - hung on.

Commentary from BBC Radio Worcester.