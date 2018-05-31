League One side Scunthorpe United record a confident victory in the FA Cup first round at Conference Premier side Forest Green Rovers.

Gary McSheffrey put Scunthorpe ahead midway through the first half when he rifled home a shot from long range.

They doubled their lead after the break when McSheffrey cut from the right to power his second past Sam Russell.

Lee Hughes almost put Rovers back in it soon after with a drive from distance but Scunthorpe held on to go through.