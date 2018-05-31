BBC Sport - FA Cup: Gosport 3-6 Colchester highlights

Highlights: Gosport 3-6 Colchester

Colchester United advance into the second round of the FA Cup with victory over Conference South Gosport Borough.

Gavin Massey opened the scoring from close range before Sanchez Watt's six-yard volley made it 2-0 to Colchester.

Freddie Sears made it 3-0 from the spot before Justin Bennett pulled one back from close range while Alex Gilbey finished off a fine run for 4-1.

Bennett slotted home, Sears tapped into an empty net while Sammie Szmodics and Lee Wort also scored late on.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Gosport 3-6 Colchester

Video

Karius's errors & that Bale goal - how the internet reacted

Video

Van Dijk & Lovren reflect on 'heartbreaking' defeat

Video

I need to be playing every week - Bale

Video

Liverpool wanted everything & got minus something - Klopp

Video

The most powerful woman in sport

  • From the section News
Video

'It's cold, wet and dark and you just want to keep sleeping'

  • From the section Sailing

Top Stories