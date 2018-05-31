BBC Sport - FA Cup: Gosport 3-6 Colchester highlights
Highlights: Gosport 3-6 Colchester
- From the section Football
Colchester United advance into the second round of the FA Cup with victory over Conference South Gosport Borough.
Gavin Massey opened the scoring from close range before Sanchez Watt's six-yard volley made it 2-0 to Colchester.
Freddie Sears made it 3-0 from the spot before Justin Bennett pulled one back from close range while Alex Gilbey finished off a fine run for 4-1.
Bennett slotted home, Sears tapped into an empty net while Sammie Szmodics and Lee Wort also scored late on.