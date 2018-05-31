Colchester United advance into the second round of the FA Cup with victory over Conference South Gosport Borough.

Gavin Massey opened the scoring from close range before Sanchez Watt's six-yard volley made it 2-0 to Colchester.

Freddie Sears made it 3-0 from the spot before Justin Bennett pulled one back from close range while Alex Gilbey finished off a fine run for 4-1.

Bennett slotted home, Sears tapped into an empty net while Sammie Szmodics and Lee Wort also scored late on.