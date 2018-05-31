BBC Sport - FA Cup: Portsmouth 2-2 Aldershot highlights

Highlights: Portsmouth 2-2 Aldershot

Danny Holland's late header rescues a replay for Portsmouth in their FA Cup first round tie against Aldershot.

Jed Wallace opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Conference Premier side Aldershot levelled when Jordan Roberts converted Dan Holman's cross.

Mark Molesley put the visitors ahead side-footing in at the near post from Kieran Forbes' low cross before Hollands headed Pompey level.

Portsmouth's Paul Robinson was also later sent off for two yellow cards

