Non-league Maidstone earned an FA Cup first round replay after a goalless draw at League Two side Stevenage.

The Stones came close to claiming an upset but Frannie Collin was denied by the feet of keeper Chris Day.

Boro almost won it late on with Roarie Deacon's strike from a narrow angle before Chris Beardsley's header came off the outside of the post.

The replay will now take place on a 3G pitch - just days after Football League clubs voted against their introduction.