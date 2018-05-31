Notts County were held to an FA Cup first round goalless draw by League Two side Accrington Stanley at Meadow Lane.

The League One side, 30 places above Stanley in the English pyramid, had been on an 11-game unbeaten run until losing at home to Walsall last weekend.

Tom Aldred led by example in defence, blocking superbly when Michael Petrasso and Garry Thompson teed up Ronan Murray for Notts' best chance.

Gary Jones also fired a drive just wide and Murray glanced a header off target before John Coleman's visitors showed more bravery going forward late on.

But Stanley struggled to fashion any chances to trouble Roy Carroll and, when Thompson curled an effort wide in stoppage time, it set up a replay next Tuesday night (18 November, 19:45 GMT).