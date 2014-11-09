Match ends, Paris Saint-Germain 2, Marseille 0.
Paris Saint Germain 2-0 Marseille
Paris Saint-Germain beat arch-rivals Marseille to close the gap on the Ligue 1 leaders to one point.
After a shaky start by the hosts, Lucas Moura poked in Ezequiel Lavezzi's low cross to put PSG in front.
Marseille had Giannelli Imbula sent off for a foul on Yohan Cabaye, before Edinson Cavani headed in Serge Aurier's cross to wrap up the points.
On a perfect night for the hosts, Zlatan Ibrahimovic came on for his first action since 21 September.
The Swedish striker soon found his touch and had a hand in the second goal, with a neat turn and clever pass to Aurier on the right.
Andre-Pierre Gignac came closest to scoring for Marseille when he headed an early corner against the post.
The victory continued PSG's unbeaten start to the season in all competitions.
Lyon remain only one point adrift of the defending champions in third after a 3-1 home victory over Guingamp.
Line-ups
PSG
- 30Sirigu
- 19Aurier
- 2Thiago Silva
- 32David Luiz
- 17Cabelino Andrade
- 27PastoreSubstituted forMarquinhosat 88'minutes
- 24VerrattiSubstituted forCabayeat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14Matuidi
- 7Lucas Moura
- 9Cavani
- 22LavezziSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Douchez
- 4Cabaye
- 5Marquinhos
- 10Ibrahimovic
- 15Bahebeck
- 20Chantôme
- 21Digne
Marseille
- 30Mandanda
- 26Dja Djédjé
- 24Fanni
- 3N'Koulou
- 23Mendy
- 8LeminaSubstituted forBarradaat 76'minutes
- 25ImbulaBooked at 78mins
- 11Alessandrini
- 17Payet
- 14ThauvinSubstituted forBatshuayiat 66'minutes
- 9Gignac
Substitutes
- 2Aloe
- 6Bangoura
- 16Samba
- 22Batshuayi
- 27Barrada
- 33Jobello
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
- Attendance:
- 45,961
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint-Germain 2, Marseille 0.
Attempt saved. Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Attempt saved. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint-Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
Attempt saved. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint-Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi.
Booking
Yohan Cabaye (Paris Saint-Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
André-Pierre Gignac (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yohan Cabaye (Paris Saint-Germain).
Attempt missed. David Luiz (Paris Saint-Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Serge Aurier following a corner.
Attempt missed. Serge Aurier (Paris Saint-Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Moura with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint-Germain. Marquinhos replaces Javier Pastore.
Corner, Paris Saint-Germain. Conceded by Nicolas N'Koulou.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint-Germain 2, Marseille 0. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Serge Aurier with a cross.
Attempt missed. André-Pierre Gignac (Marseille) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Moura.
Attempt blocked. Abdel Barrada (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romain Alessandrini.
Benjamin Mendy (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint-Germain).
Brice Dja Djédjé (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain).
Nicolas N'Koulou (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint-Germain).
Attempt missed. Nicolas N'Koulou (Marseille) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Blaise Matuidi.
Dismissal
Giannelli Imbula (Marseille) is shown the red card.
Foul by Giannelli Imbula (Marseille).
Yohan Cabaye (Paris Saint-Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Benjamin Mendy (Marseille).
Serge Aurier (Paris Saint-Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint-Germain).
Brice Dja Djédjé (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Abdel Barrada replaces Mario Lemina.
Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint-Germain).
Nicolas N'Koulou (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain).
Brice Dja Djédjé (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by David Luiz.
Foul by Yohan Cabaye (Paris Saint-Germain).
Giannelli Imbula (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.