Paris Saint Germain 2-0 Marseille

Paris Saint-Germain beat arch-rivals Marseille to close the gap on the Ligue 1 leaders to one point.

After a shaky start by the hosts, Lucas Moura poked in Ezequiel Lavezzi's low cross to put PSG in front.

Marseille had Giannelli Imbula sent off for a foul on Yohan Cabaye, before Edinson Cavani headed in Serge Aurier's cross to wrap up the points.

On a perfect night for the hosts, Zlatan Ibrahimovic came on for his first action since 21 September.

The Swedish striker soon found his touch and had a hand in the second goal, with a neat turn and clever pass to Aurier on the right.

Andre-Pierre Gignac came closest to scoring for Marseille when he headed an early corner against the post.

The victory continued PSG's unbeaten start to the season in all competitions.

Lyon remain only one point adrift of the defending champions in third after a 3-1 home victory over Guingamp.

Lucas Moura scored his sixth league goal of the season

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been French player of the year for the past two seaons

Paris Saint-Germain delighted in their victory in Le Classique