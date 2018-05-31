Havant & Waterlooville's former Wales international Brian Stock is clearly unhappy with the presence of a TV camera in the home dressing room following his sending-off against Preston in Monday's FA Cup first-round tie.

Stock, a former Preston player, was shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Alan Browne in the 59th minute.

Nine-man Havant, who also had Warren Cummings sent off, lost 3-0 following a hat-trick from Preston's Callum Robinson.