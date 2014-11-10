Henrik Larsson leaves Falkenbergs to take charge at Helsingborgs

Larsson won four Scottish League titles with Celtic, where he played from 1997-2004

Ex-Celtic striker Henrik Larsson has stepped down as coach of Falkenbergs to take charge of Helsingborgs, where he had two spells as a player.

The 43-year-old, who won 106 caps for Sweden, played for Helsingborgs from 1992-93 and between 2006-09.

In his first managerial role, he had three seasons at rivals Landskrona, but failed to lead them out of Sweden's second tier and left in November 2012.

He maintained Falkenbergs' status in Sweden's top league, the Alsvenskan.

Larsson, who won four Scottish league titles with Celtic, two La Liga crowns and the 2006 Champions League at Barcelona, takes over a team that finished ninth in this season's Swedish top flight, which concluded on 1 November.

Helsingborgs won their fifth Swedish title in 2011 but have been overshadowed recently by local rivals Malmo, who have won the league twice in a row.

Their squad includes Larsson's 17-year-old son Jordan, also a striker, who joined the club from Hogaborgs last July.

"We have discussed this at home," Larsson senior said. "It's important to see the difference between Jordan the player and Henrik the dad. In my way of seeing things one should work for Helsingborgs' best interests."