Callum Robinson's hat-trick ensures League One Preston North End easily beat Havant & Waterlooville 3-0 to avoid an FA Cup upset.

The 19-year-old striker - on loan from Aston Villa - scored twice in the first half before completing his hat-trick from the penalty spot after the break.

Conference South side Havant finished with nine men after midfielder Brian Stock and defender Warren Cummings were sent off in the second half.