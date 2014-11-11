Tuesday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Motherwell striker Owen Coyle is one of the leading contenders to be named manager of the Fir Park outfit, despite initially distancing himself from the role. (Daily Record)

And Argentina legend Ossie Ardiles has also applied to become the Steelmen's new manager. (Daily Express)

Ex-Newcastle player Nolberto Solano could be named 'Well manager if a London-based consortium successfully buys the club, with a view to showcasing South American talent at Fir Park. (Daily Mail)

Scotland striker Steven Fletcher feared he would never pull on the dark blue jersey again during his bust-up with former national boss Craig Levein. (Various)

And Fletcher admits he never realised how much he loved playing for Scotland until he was out in the cold. (Daily Record)

Striker Steven Fletcher has revealed he is relishing being back in the Scotland set-up

Derby forward Johnny Russell, who received a late call up to the Scotland squad, revealed he had bought tickets to watch the crucial Euro 2016 qualifier against the Republic of Ireland on Friday night. (Daily Record)

Scotland legend Denis Law is delighted to see the national side playing attacking football under manager Gordon Strachan, and branded Craig Levein's decision to play without a striker against the Czech Republic as a "sad day". (Various)

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill is confident Aiden McGeady will handle any abuse he receives from Scotland fans when the sides meet on Friday night. (Various)

Midfielder James McCarthy has been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for the match but remains an injury doubt. (Scottish Sun)

Republic of Ireland midfielder David Meyler is determined to see off Scotland so he holds the bragging rights over his Hull City team-mates Allan McGregor, Andy Robertson and Robert Snodgrass. (Scottish Sun)

Ireland boss O'Neill hopes his number two Roy Keane, and former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson one day sort out their differences. (Scotsman)

Hearts owner Ann Budge says the club have almost cleared their £575,000 football debt. (Daily Express)

A group of Hibernian fans are set to launch a bid to buy the club and put it into community ownership. (Scotsman)

Ross Ford is hoping to help Scotland make history by beating New Zealand at Murrayfield on Saturday

Former Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster would love to be between the sticks for England when they face Scotland at the home of his former club in Tuesday's friendly. (Daily Record)

Midfielder Callum McGregor is convinced Celtic will storm to the title now they have hit top spot in the Premiership table. (Daily Record)

Dundee United manager Jackie McNamara wants to sign on-loan Hull City star Conor Townsend on a permanent contract. (Herald)

Brechin City hope to sign former Celtic striker Derek Riordan. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland hooker Ross Ford is determined to help make history by beating New Zealand at Murrayfield on Saturday. (Daily Record)

All Blacks hooker Kevan Mealamu says Scotland's 41-31 win over Argentina has made New Zealand even more focussed on Saturday's Test in Edinburgh. (Scotsman)

Andy Murray remains convinced he will be back to his very best in 2015, despite his ATP World Tour Finals defeat to Kei Nishikori on Sunday. (Various)