Match ends, Austria 1, Russia 0.
Austria v Russia
Line-ups
Austria
- 1Almer
- 17Klein
- 3DragovicSubstituted forPrödlat 86'minutes
- 4HintereggerBooked at 65mins
- 5Fuchs
- 11Harnik
- 18Leitgeb
- 6Ilsanker
- 7ArnautovicSubstituted forSabitzerat 90+2'minutes
- 10Junuzovic
- 21JankoSubstituted forOkotieat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Garics
- 8Kavlak
- 9Okotie
- 12Lindner
- 13Ulmer
- 15Prödl
- 16Wimmer
- 19Hinterseer
- 20Sabitzer
- 22Weimann
- 23Özcan
Russia
- 1Akinfeev
- 3ParshivlyukBooked at 71mins
- 14Berezoutski
- 4Ignashevitch
- 23Kombarov
- 8GlushakovBooked at 10mins
- 17ShatovSubstituted forDzagoevat 81'minutes
- 15Shirokov
- 20FaizulinSubstituted forDzyubaat 75'minutes
- 18CheryshevSubstituted forIonovat 56'minutes
- 9Kokorin
Substitutes
- 2Makeev
- 5Semenov
- 6Schennikov
- 7Ozdoev
- 10Dzagoev
- 11Kerzhakov
- 12Lodygin
- 13Granat
- 16Rebrov
- 19Samedov
- 21Ionov
- 22Dzyuba
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Austria 1, Russia 0.
Sergei Ignashevitch (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rubin Okotie (Austria).
Attempt blocked. Denis Glushakov (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Artem Dzyuba (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stefan Ilsanker (Austria).
Substitution
Substitution, Austria. Marcel Sabitzer replaces Marko Arnautovic.
Alan Dzagoev (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marko Arnautovic (Austria).
Foul by Vassili Berezoutski (Russia).
Zlatko Junuzovic (Austria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Alan Dzagoev (Russia) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dmitriy Kombarov with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Austria. Sebastian Prödl replaces Aleksandar Dragovic because of an injury.
Denis Glushakov (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zlatko Junuzovic (Austria).
Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Russia).
Martin Hinteregger (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Denis Glushakov (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Roman Shirokov (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Alan Dzagoev replaces Oleg Shatov.
Artem Dzyuba (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martin Hinteregger (Austria).
Foul by Dmitriy Kombarov (Russia).
Martin Harnik (Austria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Martin Hinteregger (Austria) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Zlatko Junuzovic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Austria. Conceded by Vassili Berezoutski.
Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Russia).
Aleksandar Dragovic (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Russia. Vassili Berezoutski tries a through ball, but Artem Dzyuba is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Artem Dzyuba replaces Viktor Faizulin.
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Florian Klein.
Goal!
Goal! Austria 1, Russia 0. Rubin Okotie (Austria) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Harnik with a cross.
Attempt saved. Rubin Okotie (Austria) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Harnik with a headed pass.
Booking
Sergey Parshivlyuk (Russia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sergey Parshivlyuk (Russia).
Marko Arnautovic (Austria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Austria. Zlatko Junuzovic tries a through ball, but Florian Klein is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Alexander Kokorin (Russia) because of an injury.