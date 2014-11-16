Match ends, Italy 1, Croatia 1.
Italy 1-1 Croatia
-
- From the section European Football
The Euro 2016 qualifier between Italy and Croatia was interrupted on two occasions when flares were thrown on to the pitch and riot police intervened to control disturbances in the crowd.
The Group H match, which ended 1-1, was stopped in both halves, with players taken off for 10 minutes after the break by referee Bjorn Kuipers.
Italy's Antonio Candreva and Croatia's Ivan Perisic scored the goals.
Croatia and Italy are on 10 points, but the Croats lead on goal difference.
In the other game in the group, Malta, who had failed to score in their previous six matches, recorded a 1-1 draw in Bulgaria.
Clayton Failla equalised from the spot in the second half to earn the Maltese their first point of the campaign.
Czech Republic are in pole position in Group A following a 2-1 victory over Iceland.
A 61st-minute own goal by winger Jon Dadi Bodvarsson helped the Czechs maintain their record.
Turkey recorded their first three points in the group with 3-1 win over Kazakhstan. Burak Yılmaz scored twice in the victory in Istanbul.
In Group B, Israel strode to top spot with a 3-0 win over Bosnia-Hercegovina.
They are now a point clear of second-placed Wales, with World Cup 2014 side Bosnia-Hercegovina with only two points from four games.
Line-ups
Italy
- 1Buffon
- 20Darmian
- 13Ranocchia
- 3Chiellini
- 16De Rossi
- 6Candreva
- 23PasqualSubstituted forSorianoat 28'minutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 8Marchisio
- 7ZazaSubstituted forPellèat 63'minutes
- 9ImmobileBooked at 46minsSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 52'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Moretti
- 5Rugani
- 10Giovinco
- 11Cerci
- 12Sirigu
- 14El Shaarawy
- 15Bonaventura
- 17Pellè
- 18Parolo
- 19Bertolacci
- 21Soriano
- 22Perin
Croatia
- 23Subasic
- 11Srna
- 5Corluka
- 21Vida
- 3Pranjic
- 10ModricSubstituted forKovacicat 28'minutesBooked at 37mins
- 14BrozovicSubstituted forBadeljat 83'minutes
- 18OlicSubstituted forKramaricat 68'minutes
- 7Rakitic
- 4PerisicBooked at 65mins
- 17Mandzukic
Substitutes
- 1Vargic
- 2Vrsaljko
- 6Lovren
- 8Halilovic
- 9Kramaric
- 12L Kalinic
- 13Cop
- 15Jedvaj
- 16Sharbini
- 19Badelj
- 20Kovacic
- Referee:
- Björn Kuipers
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away9
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Italy 1, Croatia 1.
Milan Badelj (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Graziano Pellè (Italy).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mattia De Sciglio (Italy) because of an injury.
Delay in match Mario Mandzukic (Croatia) because of an injury.
Mateo Kovacic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roberto Soriano (Italy).
Foul by Vedran Corluka (Croatia).
Graziano Pellè (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Croatia) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic following a fast break.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Darijo Srna (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephan El Shaarawy (Italy).
Attempt missed. Stephan El Shaarawy (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Croatia. Milan Badelj replaces Marcelo Brozovic.
Attempt saved. Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.
Attempt blocked. Antonio Candreva (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia).
Antonio Candreva (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Domagoj Vida (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Graziano Pellè (Italy).
Attempt blocked. Stephan El Shaarawy (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Claudio Marchisio.
Attempt blocked. Stephan El Shaarawy (Italy) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Delay in match (Croatia).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Italy).
Mateo Kovacic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniele De Rossi (Italy).
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Croatia).
Roberto Soriano (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia).
Daniele De Rossi (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Croatia. Andrej Kramaric replaces Ivica Olic.
Attempt missed. Stephan El Shaarawy (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Claudio Marchisio.
Foul by Ivica Olic (Croatia).
Daniele De Rossi (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Danijel Pranjic (Croatia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Roberto Soriano (Italy).