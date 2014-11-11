Tottenham's Kyle Naughton loses appeal over red card against Stoke

Naughton joined Spurs with fellow full-back Kyle Walker from Sheffield United in July 2009

Tottenham full-back Kyle Naughton has lost an appeal against his sending off against Stoke and will serve an immediate two-match suspension.

The 26-year-old was dismissed for denying a goal-scoring opportunity in his team's defeat by Stoke on Sunday.

It was his second sending off of the season following a red card at West Ham on the opening day.

The ex-Sheffield United defender, who joined Spurs in 2009, will miss league games with Hull and Everton this month.