Euro 2016 qualifier: Wales' Neil Taylor targets 'bonus points'

St Asaph-born Neil Taylor has won 19 caps for Wales

Euro 2016 qualifying: Belgium v Wales Venue: King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels Date: Sunday, 16 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru & online

Wales defender Neil Taylor believes any sort of result against Belgium in Sunday's Euro 2016 qualifier will be a bonus.

Chris Coleman's side travel to Brussels as unbeaten Group B leaders but will be up against the group favourites.

Marc Wilmot's side are ranked fourth in the Fifa world rankings and Swansea's Taylor expects a tough test.

"They are favourites to win the group so to get anything there would be a good result," Taylor said.

"They are a great side and look like the team that are going to win the group, but we are a good team now and we will fancy ourselves to go out there and do something.

"We have done well in the opening games and feel we can go there and have a real go at getting what would be some bonus points."

Wales play Belgium in a European Championship qualifier at Cardiff Arms Park in October 1990.

Wales have made an impressive start to the Euro 2016 campaign with wins over Andorra and Cyprus and a draw against top seeds Bosnia-Hercegovina.

Taylor was part of an injury-hit Wales side which held Belgium to a 1-1 draw in a World Cup qualifier in Brussels in October 2013.

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale missed that game but is set to feature at the King Baudouin Stadium on Sunday after recovering from a gluteal leg muscle injury.

Midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen are also in the squad after missing October's qualifiers because of injuries.

"We got a draw out there last time with very much an under-strength team," Taylor added.

"Okay, they may have been in party mode after qualifying for the World Cup but they would have really wanted to win and we are confident we can get a result again.

"We've got world-class players and if they're on the pitch we've got a chance."

Wales squad: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Owain Fôn Williams (Tranmere Rovers), Danny Ward (Liverpool), Ashley Williams (Swansea City), James Chester (Hull City), James Collins (West Ham United), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Paul Dummett (Newcastle United), Neil Taylor (Swansea City), Sam Ricketts (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Chris Gunter (Reading), Adam Matthews (Celtic), Danny Gabbidon (Cardiff City), Emyr Huws (Wigan Athletic), Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace), Joe Allen (Liverpool), Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal), Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Hal Robson-Kanu (Reading), David Cotterill (Birmingham City), George Williams (Fulham), Tom Lawrence (Leicester City), Jake Taylor (Reading), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid).