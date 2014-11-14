2015 Nations Cup: Tunisia qualify with 0-0 draw in Botswana

Tunisia national team

Tunisia booked their place at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations finals with a 0-0 draw away to Botswana in Gaborone on Friday.

The point helped Tunisia to go top of the table with 11 points to give them their 17th appearance at the Nations Cup.

Botswana, who had already been eliminated from qualifying, picked up their first point of the campaign.

Tunisia, the 2004 winners, join Algeria and Cape Verde who had both already qualified from their groups.

Friday's Nations Cup qualifiers Sierra Leone 1-5 Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast Botswana 0-0 Tunisia Q

Earlier on Friday, Ivory Coast thrashed Sierra Leone 5-1 in their penultimate 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier to remain in the hunt to reach next year's finals.

The Elephants needed to bounce back from a surprise home loss by DR Congo last time out to keep up the pressure on their Group D rivals for an automatic qualification spot.

And they did it in some style after overcoming initial resistance from Sierra Leone in Abidjan, who had given up home advantage because of the severity of the Ebola outbreak in their country.

Salomon Kalou scored twice for Ivory Coast

Defender Kolo Toure tapped in a cross to the back post to open the scoring after eight minutes only for the Leone Stars to battle back and level through Mustapha Bangura, who volleyed home superbly.

But after half-time the Ivorians took full control, with Salomon Kalou (pictured) getting the first of his two goals to put his side back in front.

Further strikes from Max-Alain Gradel, who converted from close range, and Gervinho made the game safe for the Elephants before Kalou completed the rout when he slotted in after a powerful run.

The victory puts Ivory Coast on nine points and moves them up to second in the table, one point behind leaders Cameroon who play Congo on Saturday.

Congo are third on six points, while Sierra Leone are bottom on one point and have been eliminated from qualifying.

It was announced earlier on Friday that the tournament will be held in Equatorial Guinea, who have replaced original hosts Morocco.

The Confederation of African Football selected a replacement after rejecting Morocco's request to postpone the 17 January to 8 February event .

Morocco were concerned about the Ebola outbreak on the continent.