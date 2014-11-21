Brentford 2-1 Fulham

This is Brentford's first season in the second tier since 1993

An injury-time winner saw newly-promoted Brentford come from behind to beat Fulham and move to within one point of Championship leaders Derby.

Spanish substitute Jota struck a deflected winner to earn the Bees a fourth successive win and move them up to fourth.

Hugo Rodallega put the visitors ahead against the run of play from close range on 57 minutes.

Harlee Dean shot into the top corner to level before Jota's intervention.

It was the first west London league derby between these two sides for 16 years and the hosts dominated from the start.

Brentford boss Mark Warburton was a London banker before he became a manager

Only wayward finishing and good goalkeeping by Fulham's Marcus Bettinelli kept the visitors, who were previously unbeaten in six matches, in the game.

However, Dean's slip just before the hour mark allowed former Leeds man Ross McCormack to slide Rodallega in for Fulham's opener as the Cottagers threatened to continue their recent run of good form.

But, buoyed by a sold-out Griffin Park, Mark Warburton's side hit back as their high-tempo style finally paid dividends.

Dean fired into the roof of the net to level with nine minutes left before Jota sealed victory.