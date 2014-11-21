Match ends, Brentford 2, Fulham 1.
Brentford 2-1 Fulham
An injury-time winner saw newly-promoted Brentford come from behind to beat Fulham and move to within one point of Championship leaders Derby.
Spanish substitute Jota struck a deflected winner to earn the Bees a fourth successive win and move them up to fourth.
Hugo Rodallega put the visitors ahead against the run of play from close range on 57 minutes.
Harlee Dean shot into the top corner to level before Jota's intervention.
It was the first west London league derby between these two sides for 16 years and the hosts dominated from the start.
Only wayward finishing and good goalkeeping by Fulham's Marcus Bettinelli kept the visitors, who were previously unbeaten in six matches, in the game.
However, Dean's slip just before the hour mark allowed former Leeds man Ross McCormack to slide Rodallega in for Fulham's opener as the Cottagers threatened to continue their recent run of good form.
But, buoyed by a sold-out Griffin Park, Mark Warburton's side hit back as their high-tempo style finally paid dividends.
Dean fired into the roof of the net to level with nine minutes left before Jota sealed victory.
Line-ups
Brentford
- 27Button
- 10Odubajo
- 6DeanBooked at 28mins
- 5Craig
- 3Bidwell
- 8Douglas
- 20DiagouragaSubstituted forJotaat 75'minutes
- 21Pritchard
- 18Judge
- 17ToralBooked at 38minsSubstituted forDallasat 66'minutes
- 19GraySubstituted forProschwitzat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Saunders
- 15Dallas
- 16Bonham
- 23Jota
- 24Smith
- 26Tarkowski
- 39Proschwitz
Fulham
- 40Bettinelli
- 13ZveroticBooked at 31mins
- 6Bodurov
- 33BurnBooked at 29mins
- 3Stafylidis
- 10RuizSubstituted forEisfeldat 74'minutes
- 21Christensen
- 8Parker
- 27Williams
- 20Rodallega
- 44McCormack
Substitutes
- 1Kiraly
- 4Hutchinson
- 7Eisfeld
- 14Roberts
- 16Woodrow
- 25Dembele
- 28Hyndman
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 12,255
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 2, Fulham 1.
Attempt saved. Jota (Brentford) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Pritchard.
Foul by Alex Pritchard (Brentford).
Ross McCormack (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Alan Judge (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Konstantinos Stafylidis (Fulham).
Attempt saved. Nick Proschwitz (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Pritchard.
Goal!
Goal! Brentford 2, Fulham 1. Jota (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alan Judge.
Attempt saved. Thomas Eisfeld (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hugo Rodallega.
Hand ball by Scott Parker (Fulham).
Attempt missed. Hugo Rodallega (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Eisfeld with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Tony Craig.
Attempt blocked. Lasse Vigen Christensen (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross McCormack.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Alan Judge.
Attempt blocked. Ross McCormack (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Nick Proschwitz replaces Andre Gray.
Foul by Jota (Brentford).
Ross McCormack (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Brentford 1, Fulham 1. Harlee Dean (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Stuart Dallas with a cross.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by David Button.
Attempt saved. Hugo Rodallega (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Eisfeld with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Jota replaces Toumani Diagouraga.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Thomas Eisfeld replaces Bryan Ruiz.
Foul by Tony Craig (Brentford).
Bryan Ruiz (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Harlee Dean (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Douglas (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alan Judge with a cross following a set piece situation.
Hand ball by Lasse Vigen Christensen (Fulham).
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Elsad Zverotic.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Nikolay Bodurov.
Moses Odubajo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hugo Rodallega (Fulham).
Foul by Jonathan Douglas (Brentford).
Bryan Ruiz (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Alex Pritchard (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alan Judge.
Attempt missed. Stuart Dallas (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alan Judge with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Stuart Dallas replaces Jon-Miquel Toral.
Offside, Brentford. Alex Pritchard tries a through ball, but Alan Judge is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Brentford 0, Fulham 1. Hugo Rodallega (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross McCormack.