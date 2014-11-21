Championship
Brentford2Fulham1

Brentford 2-1 Fulham

Brentford
This is Brentford's first season in the second tier since 1993

An injury-time winner saw newly-promoted Brentford come from behind to beat Fulham and move to within one point of Championship leaders Derby.

Spanish substitute Jota struck a deflected winner to earn the Bees a fourth successive win and move them up to fourth.

Hugo Rodallega put the visitors ahead against the run of play from close range on 57 minutes.

Harlee Dean shot into the top corner to level before Jota's intervention.

It was the first west London league derby between these two sides for 16 years and the hosts dominated from the start.

Mark Warburton
Brentford boss Mark Warburton was a London banker before he became a manager

Only wayward finishing and good goalkeeping by Fulham's Marcus Bettinelli kept the visitors, who were previously unbeaten in six matches, in the game.

However, Dean's slip just before the hour mark allowed former Leeds man Ross McCormack to slide Rodallega in for Fulham's opener as the Cottagers threatened to continue their recent run of good form.

But, buoyed by a sold-out Griffin Park, Mark Warburton's side hit back as their high-tempo style finally paid dividends.

Dean fired into the roof of the net to level with nine minutes left before Jota sealed victory.

Line-ups

Brentford

  • 27Button
  • 10Odubajo
  • 6DeanBooked at 28mins
  • 5Craig
  • 3Bidwell
  • 8Douglas
  • 20DiagouragaSubstituted forJotaat 75'minutes
  • 21Pritchard
  • 18Judge
  • 17ToralBooked at 38minsSubstituted forDallasat 66'minutes
  • 19GraySubstituted forProschwitzat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Saunders
  • 15Dallas
  • 16Bonham
  • 23Jota
  • 24Smith
  • 26Tarkowski
  • 39Proschwitz

Fulham

  • 40Bettinelli
  • 13ZveroticBooked at 31mins
  • 6Bodurov
  • 33BurnBooked at 29mins
  • 3Stafylidis
  • 10RuizSubstituted forEisfeldat 74'minutes
  • 21Christensen
  • 8Parker
  • 27Williams
  • 20Rodallega
  • 44McCormack

Substitutes

  • 1Kiraly
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 7Eisfeld
  • 14Roberts
  • 16Woodrow
  • 25Dembele
  • 28Hyndman
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
12,255

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home18
Away9
Shots on Target
Home9
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Brentford 2, Fulham 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brentford 2, Fulham 1.

Attempt saved. Jota (Brentford) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Pritchard.

Foul by Alex Pritchard (Brentford).

Ross McCormack (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Alan Judge (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Konstantinos Stafylidis (Fulham).

Attempt saved. Nick Proschwitz (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Pritchard.

Goal!

Goal! Brentford 2, Fulham 1. Jota (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alan Judge.

Attempt saved. Thomas Eisfeld (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hugo Rodallega.

Hand ball by Scott Parker (Fulham).

Attempt missed. Hugo Rodallega (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Eisfeld with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Tony Craig.

Attempt blocked. Lasse Vigen Christensen (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross McCormack.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Alan Judge.

Attempt blocked. Ross McCormack (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Nick Proschwitz replaces Andre Gray.

Foul by Jota (Brentford).

Ross McCormack (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Brentford 1, Fulham 1. Harlee Dean (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Stuart Dallas with a cross.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by David Button.

Attempt saved. Hugo Rodallega (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Eisfeld with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Jota replaces Toumani Diagouraga.

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Thomas Eisfeld replaces Bryan Ruiz.

Foul by Tony Craig (Brentford).

Bryan Ruiz (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Harlee Dean (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Douglas (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alan Judge with a cross following a set piece situation.

Hand ball by Lasse Vigen Christensen (Fulham).

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Elsad Zverotic.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Nikolay Bodurov.

Moses Odubajo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hugo Rodallega (Fulham).

Foul by Jonathan Douglas (Brentford).

Bryan Ruiz (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Alex Pritchard (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alan Judge.

Attempt missed. Stuart Dallas (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alan Judge with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Stuart Dallas replaces Jon-Miquel Toral.

Offside, Brentford. Alex Pritchard tries a through ball, but Alan Judge is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Brentford 0, Fulham 1. Hugo Rodallega (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross McCormack.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Derby1795333161732
2Bournemouth1794433161731
3Middlesbrough1794426121431
4Brentford189452624231
5Ipswich178632517830
6Watford1785430191129
7Blackburn177642724327
8Charlton176922018227
9Wolves177642222027
10Norwich177552519626
11Cardiff187562322126
12Nottm Forest176742623325
13Sheff Wed174941214-221
14Reading186392329-621
15Leeds175572024-420
16Huddersfield175572531-620
17Fulham185492833-519
18Millwall174671924-518
19Rotherham174671524-918
20Brighton173861720-317
21Bolton1752102027-717
22Wigan173771822-416
23Birmingham173771429-1516
24Blackpool1714121129-187
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story