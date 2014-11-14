Sheffield United: Che Adams joins Blades from Ilkeston

Che Adams (left) has joined the League One club on a two-year deal

Sheffield United have signed forward Che Adams from non-league Ilkeston for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 18-year-old has scored eight goals for the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League club this season.

Robins boss Kevin Wilson said: "It's a relief that it has finally been sorted because there's no doubt that all the activity and speculation has been a disruptive influence around the place.

"But I'm absolutely delighted and we all wish him well in his future."