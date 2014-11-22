Match ends, Charlton Athletic 0, Millwall 0.
Charlton Athletic 0-0 Millwall
Charlton were unable to move into the Championship play-off places as they were held to a tame South London derby draw by relegation-troubled Millwall.
Igor Vetokele headed the hosts' best chance of the first half wide from six yards in a dismal 45 minutes.
The Addicks's Callum Harriott had a second-half shot cleared off the line before Millwall's Jermaine Easter had a low shot saved.
Charlton's George Tucudean was clear late on but slipped and was tackled.
Charlton's win at Reading last time out in the Championship was their first victory in four games and Saturday's draw leaves them two points off the top six in ninth.
The visitors have now won only one of their last 13 matches and have not won any of their last eight away games, losing four, to sit just one point clear of the bottom three.
Both sides struggled for fluency throughout, although the match did improve late on as both sides pushed for a winner.
Substitute Tucudean, whose wife had given birth earlier in the day, should have won the game for the hosts in injury time but lost his footing as he rounded goalkeeper David Forde and the chance was gone.
Charlton have not beaten Millwall since 1996.
Charlton manager Bob Peeters:
"Even in the first half there was stress. They've been building it up for weeks, especially with the international break and you saw it with the players as well, both sides were under a lot of pressure.
"We also knew that it was 6832 days since Charlton beat Millwall. It was all over the news so, especially the first 15 minutes, there was a lot of stress."
Millwall boss Ian Holloway:
"You can't beat Millwall. Let's hope we can sing that at every ground we're at and we'll have a better season. I can't ask any more from my lads. They've showed character when they've needed to.
"I would have been spitting venom if we had lost but did any team do enough to win it? Probably not, but hopefully people will go home go home entertained and feeling they got their money's worth.
"It was a good game with two good teams and showed what the Championship is all about.
"The players conducted themselves brilliantly and contested everything fairly and it was a very enjoyable game. The way things have been going they would have scored and everything would have been terrible."
Line-ups
Charlton
- 30Pope
- 20Solly
- 26Ben Haim
- 6Bikey AmougouBooked at 74mins
- 21Fox
- 17BuyensSubstituted forHarriottat 27'minutes
- 4JacksonSubstituted forTucudeanat 83'minutes
- 7Berg GudmundssonSubstituted forWilsonat 88'minutes
- 12Coquelin
- 24Cousins
- 14Vetokele
Substitutes
- 2Wilson
- 3Gomez
- 8Bulot
- 11Harriott
- 13Phillips
- 15Onyewu
- 29Tucudean
Millwall
- 1Forde
- 2Dunne
- 17Webster
- 16BeeversBooked at 90mins
- 28Malone
- 6Williams
- 15UpsonSubstituted forEasterat 63'minutes
- 7Martin
- 27McDonald
- 11WoolfordSubstituted forGueyeat 85'minutes
- 9GregoryBooked at 45minsSubstituted forFullerat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Shittu
- 8Easter
- 18Gueye
- 19Fuller
- 30Chaplow
- 31Martinez Cervera
- 41King
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
- Attendance:
- 19,189
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home9
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Charlton Athletic 0, Millwall 0.
Attempt saved. Igor Vetokele (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Harriott with a cross.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Alan Dunne.
Booking
Mark Beevers (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mark Beevers (Millwall).
Igor Vetokele (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lee Martin (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Magaye Gueye (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Martin with a cross.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Chris Solly.
Foul by Ricardo Fuller (Millwall).
Francis Coquelin (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Lawrie Wilson replaces Johann Berg Gudmundsson.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Chris Solly.
Attempt saved. Scott McDonald (Millwall) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Magaye Gueye replaces Martyn Woolford.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Chris Solly.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. George Tucudean replaces Johnnie Jackson.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Morgan Fox (Charlton Athletic) because of an injury.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Nick Pope.
Attempt saved. Jermaine Easter (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lee Martin.
Attempt saved. Igor Vetokele (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Scott Malone (Millwall) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jermaine Easter.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Alan Dunne.
Attempt saved. Shaun Williams (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott McDonald.
Booking
André Bikey (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lee Martin (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by André Bikey (Charlton Athletic).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Tal Ben Haim (Charlton Athletic) because of an injury.
Foul by Ricardo Fuller (Millwall).
Tal Ben Haim (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Scott McDonald (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Martyn Woolford.
Attempt missed. Ricardo Fuller (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jermaine Easter.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Ricardo Fuller replaces Lee Gregory.
Alan Dunne (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Harriott (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt saved. Callum Harriott (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Cousins with a cross.