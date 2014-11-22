Charlton Athletic 0-0 Millwall

Millwall's only win since August was 1-0 against Cardiff at home on 25 October.

Charlton were unable to move into the Championship play-off places as they were held to a tame South London derby draw by relegation-troubled Millwall.

Igor Vetokele headed the hosts' best chance of the first half wide from six yards in a dismal 45 minutes.

The Addicks's Callum Harriott had a second-half shot cleared off the line before Millwall's Jermaine Easter had a low shot saved.

Charlton's George Tucudean was clear late on but slipped and was tackled.

Charlton's win at Reading last time out in the Championship was their first victory in four games and Saturday's draw leaves them two points off the top six in ninth.

The visitors have now won only one of their last 13 matches and have not won any of their last eight away games, losing four, to sit just one point clear of the bottom three.

Both sides struggled for fluency throughout, although the match did improve late on as both sides pushed for a winner.

Substitute Tucudean, whose wife had given birth earlier in the day, should have won the game for the hosts in injury time but lost his footing as he rounded goalkeeper David Forde and the chance was gone.

Charlton have not beaten Millwall since 1996.

Charlton manager Bob Peeters:

"Even in the first half there was stress. They've been building it up for weeks, especially with the international break and you saw it with the players as well, both sides were under a lot of pressure.

"We also knew that it was 6832 days since Charlton beat Millwall. It was all over the news so, especially the first 15 minutes, there was a lot of stress."

Millwall boss Ian Holloway:

"You can't beat Millwall. Let's hope we can sing that at every ground we're at and we'll have a better season. I can't ask any more from my lads. They've showed character when they've needed to.

"I would have been spitting venom if we had lost but did any team do enough to win it? Probably not, but hopefully people will go home go home entertained and feeling they got their money's worth.

"It was a good game with two good teams and showed what the Championship is all about.

"The players conducted themselves brilliantly and contested everything fairly and it was a very enjoyable game. The way things have been going they would have scored and everything would have been terrible."